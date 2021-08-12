Ceremony held for Vantage PNP students

Van Wert independent staff/submitted information

Ten graduates of the Vantage Career Center Adult Education Licensed Practical Nursing program were recognized during a Pinning Ceremony held on Thursday, August 5.

Practical Nursing Instructor Jessica Hoyng welcomed family and friends who attended the ceremony in support of the graduates, while Superintendent Rick Turner commended the students for their hard work and dedication to their skills.

During opening remarks, Hoyng expressed the extreme need for each of these graduates in the nursing field due to the ongoing nature of the pandemic.

“Nurses are needed, especially now,” Hoyng said. “You answered that call and while others were running away, you decided to be part of the solution. You were not scared away by all the uncertainties and you put your trust in our program.”

Class speaker and graduate Victoria Mooney also delivered an empowering speech.

“Each one of us had to push through independently,” Mooney said. “No one learned the information for us. We each are sitting here because we proved that we’re capable of being critical thinkers, problem solvers, empathetic listeners and fantastic nurses.”

Graduates of the Vantage Career Center Adult Education Practical Nursing Program , Class of 2021 (front): Marynetta Hairston-Bates (Ft. Wayne), Victoria Sharp (Spencerville), Victoria Mooney (Van Wert). Middle: Kecia Pontius (Van Wert), Amy Hartman (Van Wert), Stephanie Folgar (Van Wert). Back: Mandy Renner (Middle Point), Sarina Hittle (Van Wert), Toby Boroff (Grover Hill), and Alex Degraw (Ft. Wayne). Photo submitted

Special awards were presented by Practical Nursing Instructor Sara Beining to students who achieved high test scores in the following categories: Kecia Pontius, highest score for HESI Exit Exam, highest score for HESI Medical-Surgical Exam and highest score for HESI Fundamentals of Nursing Exam; Victoria Sharp, highest score for HESI Maternity Exam; Sarina Hittle, highest score for HESI Pediatrics Exam, and Victoria Mooney, highest score for HESI Pharmacology Exam. Two other distinguished awards were given to Sarina Hittle, Nursing Excellence for Outstanding Nurse, Readiness, and Patient Advocacy, and to Stephanie Folgar, Nursing Excellence for Outstanding Determination and Drive.

During the pinning ceremony, family members of the graduates were welcomed to present the students with the Practical Nursing graduate pins. Closing remarks were delivered by Erin Askins, Practical Nursing Instructor. Askins welcomed each graduate to the nursing field and applauded them for their accomplishments this past year.

Officials also mentioned of the following hosting clinical facilities of this year’s graduating class: Ridgeview Behavioral Health, Van Wert County Health Department, Mercer Health, Mercy Health St. Rita’s, Paulding County Hospital, Lincolnview Schools, Crestview Schools, Van Wert Schools, Vancrest Health Care, Van Wert Manor, Van Wert Health and Wee Care Day Care.

Classes will begin for the Class of 2022 on September 7. The Practical Nursing Program consists of 1318 hours completed in 11 months, with clinical and laboratory components. Clinical experiences will take place at local hospitals and long-term care facilities. For more information about the Vantage Adult Education Practical Nursing program, please visit https://www.vantagecareercenter.com/practicalnurseprog.aspx.