COVID-19 cases rise in Van Wert County

VW independent news/submitted information

As of Thursday, August 12, the Van Wert County General Health District reports 61 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over a two-week period, since Thursday, July 29, for a total of 2,532 confirmed cases. Currently, there are three known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19.

To date the health department has given 11,245 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, August 12, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, August 19, 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, August 26, 2-4 p.m.

Currently, all clinics are being held at the Van Wert County Health Department on Westwood Drive.

All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for all those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to all those age 18 and up. Unless specified, the clinics dates are for all those who wish to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine. Please bring your photo id and any insurance info.

Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.