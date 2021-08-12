Curtis Williamson

Curtis “Dean” Williamson, 86, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Vancrest Health.

Curtis “Dean” Williamson

He was born June 29, 1935 in Latty to Ralph (Bus) and Leatha (Dague) Williamson who both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage on December 18, 1953 to Arlene (Perry) Williamson and she survives in Van Wert.

Dean is also survived by his children, Terry Williamson of Chicago and Cyndi Mechta of Dayton; brother-in-law, Maurice Perry of Van Wert and sister-in-law, Margaret Williamson of Paulding, as well as nieces and nephews Brenda Berres and Vicki Profit of Van Wert; Kim Perry of York, Pennsylvania; Rick Williamson of Paulding and Annette Adkins of Angola, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald and Chuck Williamson and sister-in-law, Louise Perry.

Dean graduated from Blue Creek High School in 1953 as Salutatorian and worked for many years for Eaton (Aeroquip) as a military salesman and also had previously ran his own tax accounting business in the former Good Building which he also owned.

Dean was a founding member of Calvary Evangelical Church and later the same at Grace Bible Church on which he also served on the Board of Directors. Besides his devotion to God, he was also passionate about serving his community and studying history. He was once president of the Jaycees, involved with Toastmasters and was a dedicated Trustee and Board Member of the Van Wert Historical Society. He was an avid storyteller and proud to share his knowledge of his country, his state and his community.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church of Van Wert or the Van Wert Historical Society.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.