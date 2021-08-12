Man convicted of stabbing; others appear for hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

A Pittsfield, Illinois man indicted in connection with a June, 2020 stabbing in Van Wert was found guilty of one charge but was acquitted of a second charge.

A two-day trial for David Hecox, 25, was held Monday and Tuesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and a jury convicted him of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, but found him not guilty of attempted murder, a felony of the first degree.

The charges were tied to a June 23, 2020 incident at a home on West Washington Street. Officers from the Van Wert Police Department found Joshua Dangler, 34, had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to Van Wert Health for treatment.

Witnesses told officers Hecox arrived at the residence after leaving a local bar and allegedly started to use racial epithets.

At the time, Hecox worked for a wind turbine company as a road flagger and was arrested at a job site.

After Tuesday’s guilty verdict, Hecox’s bond was revoked and he was ordered held in jail until sentencing. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation, but a sentencing date is yet to be determined. He faces a minimum of two years and a maximum of 12 years in prison.

In other court news, 11 people were arraigned on grand jury indictments this past week.

Dale Gear, 57, of Middle Point, entered a not guilty plea to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was released on surety bond and a pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. September 8..

Beth Wright-McCarthy, 52, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Burglary a second-degree felony; theft of drugs, a third-degree felony; trespass in habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and attempted trespass in habitation, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on surety bond on this case as she is being held on cash bond in another pending case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. September 1.

Joshua Herrin, 29, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (Fleeing), a felony of the third degree, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial was scheduled for PT set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31.

Julie Survilla, 45, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a new charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. She was released on a surety bond on this charge and a pretrial conference was set for 10 a.m. September 8.

Jared Smith, 33, of Van Wert, Possession of Fentanyl pleaded not guilty to related compound, a fifth-degree felony and was released on surety bond. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. September 8.

Chad Kouts, 31, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of fentanyl-related compound, also a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, and must return for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. September 8.

Christian Stickney, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony and possession of fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. He was freed on a surety bond and must appear for pretrial conference at 9 a.m. September 8.

Joshua Sargent, 39, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with an order to have no contact with the victim and not be at 10886 Lincoln Highway, Apt. 7. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 25.

Devvon Hale, 34, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 25.

Alan Miller, 62, of Grover Hill, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and must appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. September 8.

Brandon Hershey, 33, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty pleas to failure to provide notice of change of address as a registered sex offender. He was released on a surety bond and must appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. September 1.

Three people admitted to bond violations.

Julie Survilla, 45, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by having a diluted urine screen. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a further hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. September 8.

Kitti Johnson, 34, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by consuming drugs. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety.

Jessica Thompson, 35, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond and her intervention in lieu of conviction program by not completing her treatment and not reporting to probation. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing set for 8:30 a.m. September 15.

One person, Joshua Roberts, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to attempted vehicular assault, a felony of the fifth-degree. The Court released him on a surety bond and ordered a pre-sentence investigation and seentencing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. September 8.