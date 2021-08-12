Margie Lou Stutz

Margie Lou Stutz, 83, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.

She was born on March 25, 1938, in Van Wert, to the late Anthony A. Buecker and Wyona M. (Adams) Buecker. On January 1, 1960, she married Bobby Joe Stutz, and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2012.

Bobby and Margie are the parents of Sara Luginbill of Willshire. They have two grandchildren, Jeffrey “Allen” (Samantha) Luginbill, Jr. of Oakwood and Ashley Luginbill of Willshire.

She was a member of the Olive Branch Church of God and a 1956 graduate of Van Wert High School.

In addition to her parents, Margie was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Luginbill, Sr. on July 27, 202; two brothers, Harry Buecker and John Marshall, and a sister, Evelyn Holbrook.

Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home Van Wert. Interment with follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Calling hours are 4-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday.

Preferred memorial: the Olive Branch Church of God or donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.