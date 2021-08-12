Payne FD awarded PUCO training grant

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Payne Fire Department is one of 12 recipients of hazardous training grants offered by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

Through the annual hazardous materials training grant program, educational institutions and local governments across Ohio are awarded grants for training to best respond to incidents related to hazardous materials.

The Payne Fire Department will receive $10,000 through the program.

The full list is as follows:

Bascom Joint Fire District – $7,388

Brunswick Fire Department -$5,235

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College – $138,602

City of Toledo, Division of Environmental Services – $43,923

Cleveland State University – $400,000

Fort Loramie Community Fire Company – $19,350

Hamilton County LEPC – $10,299

Newark Township Fire Department – $6,300

Payne Fire Department – $10,000

The University of Findlay – $117,742

Wayne County Regional Training Facility – $23,190

Wooster Fire Department – $17,970

Money for these grants comes from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers.