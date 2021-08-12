Payne FD awarded PUCO training grant
VW independent staff/submitted information
COLUMBUS — The Payne Fire Department is one of 12 recipients of hazardous training grants offered by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).
Through the annual hazardous materials training grant program, educational institutions and local governments across Ohio are awarded grants for training to best respond to incidents related to hazardous materials.
The Payne Fire Department will receive $10,000 through the program.
The full list is as follows:
Bascom Joint Fire District – $7,388
Brunswick Fire Department -$5,235
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College – $138,602
City of Toledo, Division of Environmental Services – $43,923
Cleveland State University – $400,000
Fort Loramie Community Fire Company – $19,350
Hamilton County LEPC – $10,299
Newark Township Fire Department – $6,300
Payne Fire Department – $10,000
The University of Findlay – $117,742
Wayne County Regional Training Facility – $23,190
Wooster Fire Department – $17,970
Money for these grants comes from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers.
