School lunches to be free in 2021-2022

Submitted information

Van Wert City Schools has announced its 2021-2022 program year policy for school lunches.

All schools in the Van Wert school district and statewide will offer free breakfast and free lunch to all students through the entire 2021-2022 school year, while a la carte items will be available for purchase. Students must have money on their accounts to purchase a la carte.

In addition, a Free and Reduced Meal Application must be completed in order to apply for additional benefits including the waiving of school fees. Applications can be found at each school’s office, the district office and on the school website, www.vwcs.net.