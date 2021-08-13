Carl R. Beck

Carl R. Beck “CB”, 87, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Van Wert Manor after experiencing a severe stroke.

He was born on December 19, 1933, in Van Wert, the son of the late George G. and Retta Florence (Bechtol) Beck. On November 14, 1954, he married the former H. Pauline “Polly” Kever, who passed away on February 15, 2017. Together, they shared over 62 years of marriage.

In December of 1954, Carl was drafted into the United States Army where he served as a Mortarman of the 86th Infrantry Regiment, 10th Infranty Division. After basic training, he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany for his time of duty and served as a Staff Sergeant. His wife, Pauline, joined him and they lived in Germany for the remainder of his service. Carl was honorably discharged in November 1956 and received the Good Conduct Medal.

Carl retired in 1994 as a stock handler at General Dynamics in Lima. He had also previously worked at the Chrysler Amplex in Van Wert.

Carl was a 1952 graduate of Van Wert High School. He was a member of the Van Wert American Legion, Van Wert Ellks, Van Wert Moose, Delphos Eagles, and a past president of the Van Wert Men’s Bowling Association. Carl was also a member of the Van Wert Men’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame, the Delphos Bowling Association Hall of Fame and is listed in the American Bowling Congress National Hall of Fame in St. Louis, Missouri. He had a passion for the sport of bowling which began as a young man setting pins for the Van Wert bowling lanes. Carl was a talented and gifted bowler and achieved numerous accomplishments and awards, especially bowling at least three perfect 300 games and one 800 series. His love of sports continued through the long-time support of the Van Wert Cougars Booster Club, and he was known as an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Dallas Cowboys.

Surviving are three children, Lisa (William) Poe, Doug (Franki Eggleston) Beck, and Lori (Mark) Fast, all of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Emily (Blake) Muhlenkamp, and Bethany and Rebekah Fast; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Bryce Muhlenkamp, and sisters, Grace Stump of Hilton Head, S.C. and Janet Looker of Pickerington. Carl will always be remembered as a devoted, fun-loving father and grandfather, whose laugh was contagious. His grandchildren brought him great joy and happiness.

In addition to his parents and wife, Carl was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Fast, three brothers and six sisters.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with John Rager, officiating. Burial will follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Convoy.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the Beck family requests memorial contributions in Carl`s memory may be directed to the Van Wert County Disabled American Veterans Chapter #54.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.