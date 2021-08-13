Crestview golfers open season at Bluffton

Van Wert independent sports

BLUFFTON — Crestview fell to Bluffon but topped Ada in a season-opening tri-match at Bluffton Golf Course on Thursday.

The host Pirates carded a team score of 173, followed by the Knights (210) and the Bulldogs (218).

Evan Scarlett led Crestview with a 44, while Will Sharpe was three strokes behind at 47. Ethan Best finished with a 59 and Brady Petrie tallied a final score of 60.

The Knights are scheduled to play a quad match against Lincolnview, Delphos Jefferson and St. Henry at Hickory Sticks on Monday.