VW school board to hold special meeting

The Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, August 16, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The purpose of the meeting is to finalize (accept and approve) personnel items prior to the first day of school, which is Wednesday, August 18 for all students in grades 1-12.

No other action will be taken at the meeting.