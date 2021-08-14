Community Clean-up donation…

The local Danfoss (formerly Eaton) plant has provided a donation that will allow the city to double the number of tickets to be distributed for the citywide Community Clean-Up. Tickets for the Community Clean-Up, which is slated to take place in September, after the Van Wert County Fair, will be available at no cost to city residents starting Monday, August 16, at the Water Department. Shown with Mayor Ken Markward (left) are Danfoss representatives Hayley Cochard (center), operations manager, and Josh Wood, plant manager. photo courtesy of Robin Pennell