Midwest Electric gives $13,000 to agencies

tIndependent staff and submitted information

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $13,100 to 14 west-central Ohio charities and community projects, including two in Van Wert County, through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Midwest Electric thanks the 89 percent of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,213,214 to 1,005 local charitable causes since 1998.

Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund Board Trustee Beverlee Profit (right) presents a $1,500 check to Van Wert County Habitat for Humanity representative Andy McMahon. photo provided

The latest recipients of grants include:

Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County , Van Wert County; $1,500 to purchase energy efficient appliances, windows, and doors for a new habitat home.

Girl Scout Troop 20663 , Van Wert County; $1,400 to build a bus shelter for students at Shanes Park in Rockford.

Prevention Awareness Support Services , Allen County; $1,000 to purchase suicide prevention signs and vinyl decals.

Northwest Ohio Literacy Council , Allen County; $500 to replace their phone system.

Lima Symphony Orchestra , Allen County; $1,000 to fund free concerts for young people.

New Creation (Connected Hope) , Allen County; $750 to purchase food, clothing, sleeping bags, and tents for homeless people.

Marimor Legacy Foundation , Allen County; $1,500 to build new ADA restrooms at Camp Robin Rogers.

WTLW TV-44 , Allen County; $1,000 to build a translator TV station in Celina.

Mercy Unlimited , Auglaize County; $750 to purchase mobile shelving to store food in their walk-in coolers.

St. Marys Rider Rooters , Auglaize County; $1,000 to build a shelter house at the Roughrider Soccer Complex.

Children's Hometown Holiday , Auglaize County; $500 to fund a special Christmas weekend in downtown Wapakoneta.

New Bremen Foundation-Blanketeers , Auglaize County, $200 to purchase fleece and yarn to make blankets for Operation Santa at local hospitals.

Marion Township Greenway Project/Marion Community Development Organization , Mercer County; $1,000 to build a 2.1-mile paved bike and walking path.

Mercer County DARE, Mercer County; $1,000 for the middle school DARE graduation pizza party.

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the Fund. A Board of Trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 800.962.3830 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.