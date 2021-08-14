Tornado field damage…

A drone survey conducted by Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy identified a low-power tornado that apparently touched down in Van Wert and Allen counties, with damage confined to crop damage, with no structural damage or injuries reported. McCoy said an area farmer contacted him to report peculiar markings on the edge of his beanfield (above) after the thunderstorm that hit the area Wednesday afternoon. Using a drone, McCoy determined that an EF-U (unidentified speed) tornado touched down and left a 4.7-mile path along Griffin and Becker roads in the county and Freund, Arcadia, and Southworth roads in Allen County. Photo by Rick McCoy for the VW Independent