VW School at Goedde sets open house

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert School at the Goedde will open its doors for its first-ever open house on Thursday, August 19. Students and their parents are encouraged to attend at 5:30 p.m. for a private meet and greet with teachers and administrators, and to pick up schedules.

Community members are welcome to join them at 6:30 p.m. to tour the building and meet staff members and community leaders who will be involved with the new school.

Van Wert School at the Goedde is housed in the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert.