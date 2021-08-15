Aging agency plans Drug Take Back Day

Independent staff and submitted information

Lima — The Area Agency on Aging 3 is hosting a Drug Take Back Day, Tuesday, August 17, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Area Agency on Aging 3 in Lima.

Along with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, AAA3 will be accepting over-the-counter medications, pharmaceuticals, vitamins, and supplements to be disposed of safely and securely.

“We want to make sure medications are properly disposed of and destroyed,” said Ashlin Toland, AAA3 health education coordinator. “Unfortunately, opioid abuse continues to rise, and the Area Agency on Aging 3 wants to do our part in helping to get rid of unwanted medication, so it can’t be abused.”

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, the three classes of medication most commonly misused are:

Opioids — usually prescribed to treat pain

central nervous system [CNS] depressants (includes tranquilizers, sedatives, and hypnotics) — used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders

stimulants — most often prescribed to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

The Drug Take Back Day is free to anyone. They can simply drive through and drop off their unused medication for disposal. The Area Agency on Aging 3 is located across from Walmart next to Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships.

The Area Agency on Aging 3 strives to provide safe and secure ways for anyone who has expired and/or unused medications to dispose of drugs. At this time, we are unable to accept needles or hydrogen peroxide.