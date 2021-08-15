ODOT provides road construction update

Independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week, according to District 1 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30, between Middle Point Wetzel Road in Van Wert County and Lincoln Highway in Allen County, beginning August 16, will have lane restrictions for a resurfacing project.

U.S. 30, between State Line Road and Boroff Road, will have lane restrictions and temporary delays for pavement marking operations.

Market Street, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street in the city of Van Wert, closed March 15 for 150 days to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Visit the project page. Detour: Central Avenue to Washington Street to Maple Avenue back to Market Street.

Lincoln Highway, from Wayne Street in the city of Van Wert to Middle Point-Wetzel Road, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing beginning June 15.

Districtwide

All overpasses and underpasses along Interstate 75 and U.S. 30 will have temporary lane restrictions to replace guardrails. Traffic will be maintained at all times with automated flagging devices.

All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, Ohio 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpagefor more information.