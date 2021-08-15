Robert D. Sowers

Robert D. Sowers passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Van Wert Manor after an extended illness.

He was born June 21, 1934, the fifth of six siblings, to Lewis and Eithel (Longanecker) Sowers, who both preceded him in death. Siblings Janet, Richard, Gordon, Darrel, and John also preceded him in death. One sister, Sue Plumley, survives.

A lifelong resident of Van Wert County and a 1952 Convoy High School graduate, Bob was a member of the Ohio National Guard from 1955-1957. He married the former Patricia “Pat” Bebout on March 5, 1955. The couple has four children, Michael, Kevin (Julie), Brenda (Frank) Smith, and Brian (Laura).

Their grandchildren are Lauren (Ethan) Sowers, Zachary (Dijana) Smith, Allison (Nicholas) Krugh, Doug (Kendra) Goodlin, Dan (Amy) Goodlin, Katie (Eric) Goodlin, Tyler Goodlin, Caleb Sowers, and Nick Sowers; and great-grandchildren are Mackenzie, Connor, Kaden, Gwen, and Collette Goodlin, Alice Sowers and Lara Smith.

Bob was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Teri Sowers.

Bob retired from International Harvester in 1985 after 30 years of service. During that time, he supplemented his income repairing and creating new items of wood. As his woodworking skills increased, so did his reputation as a master woodworker and cabinet maker. It wasn’t long till he was filling requests for all new upper and lower kitchen cabinets.

Bob donated a lot of his skills and creations to Trinity United Methodist Church. He also ran the sound board, sang in the choir, and participated in several mission trips. As a current member of First United Methodist Church, he was a trustee and went on two mission trips to Mexico.

The family is very grateful for the exceptional care Bob received at Hearth and Home and the Van Wert Manor.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, August 16, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating.

Friends and family are invited to visit between 2-4 p.m. Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s honor may be directed to the First United Methodist Church Organ Restoration Fund or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Any gifts should be delivered to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family in planning Bob’s celebration of life service.