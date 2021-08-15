VW Outdoorsmen sets M-1 Garand match

Independent staff and submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a CMP-sanctioned M-1 Garand match on Saturday, August 21, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road.

The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m., followed by the match at 9:30 that morning. Any military rifle may be used (M-1 Garand, AR-15, and other rifles). Those participating may use iron sights or scoped rifles.

In addition, once people shoot in the match, they are eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out for use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for those who might want to try it out.

The cost to participate in the match is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo to shoot in this match, the club has 40 rounds of 30.06 ammo for $23, and 40 rounds of AR-15 ammo for $18, both of which include the target fee.

Any ammunition purchased must be used to shoot in the match, with no extraneous purchases allowed.

For more information, check out the club’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.