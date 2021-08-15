Young Professionals group to host event

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce announces the first event hosted by The Young Professionals of Van Wert County.

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County is a new program fueled by members aged 40 and under. The goal of the group is to connect individuals in the same stage of their career and to assist early career professional’s transition and thrive in the workforce through educational programs and mentorship opportunities.

The first event will feature speed networking in the Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley and will be held on Wednesday, August 26, at 6 p.m.

“We’re inviting purpose driven professionals aged 40 and younger to join us and take advantage of Van Wert’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) and network at a fast pace with their peers,” said Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Office Administrator Madison Bronson

Bronson is spearheading the group, along with her co-chair, Laney Nofer from the Van Wert County Foundation.

Thoseinterested in The Young Professionals and future events can contact the chamber at 419.238.4390 or chamber@vanwertchamber.com.