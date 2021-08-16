Alice Ann (Fawcett) Morris

Alice Ann (Fawcett) Morris, 89, of York Township, died at 3 a.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 28, 1931, in Clarenceville, Michigan, the daughter of Ben H. and Zelia Magdalene (Crone) Fawcett, who both preceded her in death. On June 17, 1956, she married Calvin “Dutch” Morris, who died January 15, 2013.

Survivors include a son, Dr. W. Calvin Morris and his wife, Deborah (Reedy) Morris; two grandchildren, Shannon Nicole (Morris) Graham and her husband, Matthew, and Warren Evan Morris and his wife, Rose (Tull); five great-grandchildren, Lilly Morris, Lincoln Graham, Cassy Morris, Eliza Graham, and Abby Morris; three nieces, Ann Sutchek, Mary Bannatz, and Ettie Ann Hirth; and two nephews, Ben Ridings and Larry Hewitt.

Preceding her in death were two sisters, Ettie Ridings and Loraine Hewitt; one brother, George Fawcett; and a nephew, George Fawcett Jr.

Alice had worked at the Western Union Telegraph Company for 19 years as a manager and 20 years at Aeroquip as an inspector. She belonged to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6772 in Spencerville, the Van Wert Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Van Wert County Historical Society, Twig I, and the Van Wert Genealogy Society. Alice attended Elgin United Brethren Church for many years and then Kingsley United Methodist Church.

A celebration of Alice’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at Kingsley United Methodist Church, with a meal to follow the celebration at Kingsley.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.

Preferred memorials: Kingsley United Methodist Church of Van Wert.