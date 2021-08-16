Carol A. (Erdenberger) Mounts

Our beloved mother, Carol A. (Erdenberger) Prill Mounts, 88, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully to her eternal home at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Park Place Assisted Living in Fort Wayne, Indiana, under the care of Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice.

She was born April 14, 1933, in Mansfield and was the only child of Oscar V. “OV” and Anna T. (Schuler) Erdenberger, who both preceded her in death. On October 30, 1955, she married Gordon R. Prill, who passed away March 5, 1992. On December 29, 1995, she married James E. Mounts, who also preceded her in death on May 8, 2018.

The years spent raising her five children provided her with ample opportunities to hone her exceptional skills, which included cooking, baking, and gardening. Carol was a loving mother, farm wife, and homemaker. She was known for her delicious pies and cookies and delighted in giving out platefuls of Christmas cookies to friends and family every year. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and camping in her motor home and wintering in Fort Myers, Florida. She was a member of Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church in Van Wert, the Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Women’s Society, and the Van Wert County Farm Bureau.

Surviving are her children, Sharon R. (Jeffrey) Wittler of Bradford, New York, Gary L. (Terri) Prill of Van Wert, Diane S. (Bruce) Maurice of Kokomo, Indiana, Duane A. (Ken Saltzman) Prill of Bradford, New York, and Angela K. (Doug) Spieth of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Nicholas (Kristin) Grote, Jerilyn (Julio) Gonzales, Christopher (Megan) Grote, Curtis (Bethany) Prill, Keith Prill, Lydia (Brian) Sonderman, Joshua Maurice, Adam Spieth, and Rebekah Spieth; and seven great-grandchildren. Through her second marriage, she is also survived by members of the James Mounts family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Jon Moody officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. A live stream of Carol’s service will be available at www.alspachgearhart.com/obituary/Carol-AErdenbergerPrillMounts.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol`s memory may be directed to Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice of Fort Wayne, Indiana, or Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.