VW Chamber offers seminar on retention

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business presentation on “why 80 percent of your training doesn’t stick, and what you can do about it,” led by John Kolditz, a senior learning consultant with Rapid Learning Institute from 11:30 a.m.-noon Wednesday August 25.

Rapid Learning offers a unique system that uses short video content, paired with resources, to ensure retention and follows a format that has worked for hundreds of organizations — ranging from small boutique businesses to Fortune 500 companies like Bridgestone and Honeywell.

To register ,go to www.vanwertchamber.com. The cost is $5 per attendee.