Crestview Bd. learns about 2021-2022 building themes

Shown are (from the left) Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer, Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette, Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler, and High School Principal Dave Bowen. Each principal presented very brief building themes and focuses for the upcoming school year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Masks will be optional when classes begin in the Crestview Local Schools.

During Monday night’s monthly Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf confirmed the plan of optional masks hasn’t changed and she called the decision to wear a one a personal choice.

During the brief meeting, board members heard information from each of the four principals on building themes and focuses for the 2021-2022 school year, which begins on Wednesday.

Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler said her building’s theme is “You Are a Rainbow of Possibilities.” Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette told the board her school’s theme is “Go, Grow, Know, Show.”

“Go means set goals, grow means make progress toward those goals, know is evaluate the progress and then show is celebrate,” Schuette said. “We’re really going to break down the goal setting process for kids and we’re going to teach them how to set a goal and how to make a plan so that they can attain those goals.”

Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer said this year’s theme is “Everything is Possible Until Someone Does It”, and high school principal Dave Bowen noted his theme is “Continue to Chase Excellence.”

During her report to the board, Mollenkopf noted the district has 149 total employees, and she said Crestview met the requirements on the Ohio Special Education Annual Rating sheet.

In other business, the board:

Approved a seventh grade overnight field trip to Columbus May 12-13 with teacher Jason Cross.

Agreed to allow Crestview Driving School to use school facilities for driver education.

Approved a list of mentor teachers and a compensation plan.

Gave approval to an after-school tutoring program for middle school students.

Approved Kevin Cassidy, Pam Cassidy, Kirby Joseph, Matt Mills, Jamie Sites, Candi Sites and Ryan Spieth as drivers for the box truck to band and Knight Vision events.

The board also approved three agreements with Van Wert City Schools – the Career Education Opportunity program, alternative placement opportunities at the Goedde Building for the 2021-2022 school year, and the purchase of services for an itinerant teacher at the Early Childhood Center on an as-needed basis for the upcoming school year.

The board accepted a $500 donation from Steve Lautzenheiser for the Crestview High School band and a donation of $4,104.35 from the Klein Trust of the Van Wert County Foundation for needy children.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, September 20.