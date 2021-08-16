Harold Louis Rosendahl

Harold Louis Rosendahl, 97, of Van Wert, died at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his residence.

Harold Louis Rosendahl

He was born August 23, 1923, in Livingston County, Illinois, to Louis Andrew and Lilly Alma (Baehler) Rosendahl, who both preceded him in death. On February 6, 1949, he married Phyllis Margaret (Shaw) Rosendahl, who died November 15, 2013.

Survivors include a daughter, Cathleen Edgell of Bluffton, Indiana; three grandchildren, Robert Rosendahl of Waldo, Massachusetts, Jessica (Jason) Francis of Van Wert, and Andrea (Zach) Delongchamp of New Whiteland, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Hannah Krugh, Lydia Francis, and Travis Francis. He is also survived by two sisters, Alice Carpenter of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Yvonne (Larry) McCord of Humboldt, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his son, Allan E. Rosendahl, and three brothers, Donald, James, and Richard Rosendahl.

He retired from Superior Linkage of New Haven, Indiana, after 18 years of service. He worked at Magnavox Company of Fort Wayne, Indiana, all during World War II. After he and Phyllis were married, he worked at the A & P store in Van Wert for 17 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 60 years and served the church in various capacities. He had been a member of the Van Wert Lions Club for 29 years, receiving various awards, including the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. One of his favorite pastimes was camping and walleye fishing on Lake Erie with his three buddies: Jack, Charlie, and Harold. He and Phyllis liked to visit flea markets and antique stores. He was an amateur woodworker and auto mechanic who did lots of minor repairs for the family.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. David To officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church of Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.