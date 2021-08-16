Local students to get building experience

Independent staff and submitted information

Build Your Future, a hands-on experience for local freshmen and sophomores from all three Van Wert County schools, will take place from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, September 14, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Students will perform tasks in welding, construction, carpentry, HVAC, and electrical disciplines and gain an introduction to the skills needed to complete a building project. The desired outcome is increased exposure to local skills trade jobs and interested students recognizing their passion for construction and the lucrative careers available to them locally.

Sponsoring contractor Alexander & Bebout (top) and All Temp Refrigeration (above) employees pre-fab projects for Build Your Future, a program that provides hands-on skilled trades experience to freshmen and sophomore students.

With 430,000 more construction workers needed in 2021 than in 2020 (U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics), the need is greater than ever to equip students with the information to pursue careers in skilled trades. Not only is the demand high in Ohio, but there are terrific upskill opportunities locally for students while they’re in high school and after they graduate. Internships for high school students and apprenticeships are becoming the norm at many employers.

“Students can make a prosperous living in these careers and gain the skills needed through local employers (apprenticeships and internships), as well as through local and regional education centers like Vantage Career Center and UNOH,” said Van Wert Workforce Development Manager Jane Schmid.

This event is a collaboration between the administration of the three local county public schools and Vantage Career Center and Alexander & Bebout, All Temp Refrigeration, Ayers Mechanical, and the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation.

In addition to the materials and labor provided by the three contractors, donation/support for this event comes from the Van Wert Agriculture Society, United Way, and Ohio Means Jobs Van Wert County.

Build Your Future discussions began with the Business Advisory Council. Organized in 2018, the BAC is made up of educators, employers, and other professionals for the purpose of fostering cooperation among schools, businesses, and the communities they serve to ensure that the work of educators aligns with the needs of businesses.

Business Advisory Councils are mandated by Ohio House Bill 49.