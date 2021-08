On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s football broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Both games are scheduled to air live.

WKSD will once again carry Ohio State football once the season kicks off on September 2, while WERT will again air University of Toledo football games starting September 4.

Friday, August 20

WKSD – Arlington at Paulding

WERT – Van Wert at Bryan