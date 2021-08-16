VW school bd. approves personnel moves

Van Wert independent news

The Van Wert City Board of Education took care of some last minute personnel items during a special meeting held Monday morning.

In a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes, board members accepted the resignations of Aimee Bassett, math teacher at the Van Wert School at the Goedde; middle school physical education teacher Scott Jordan; middle school paraprofessional Teresa Bradley; and elementary school paraprofessional Halie Buggert.

The board also accepted the coaching supplemental resignations of middle school football coaches Nathan Murphy (.5) and Brandon Lintermoot (.5), assistant varsity football coach Eric Hohman, and volunteer freshman assistant volleyball coach Cassie Priest. Lintermoot was then hired as freshman volleyball coach and Lintermoot was hired as middle school football coach.

The board then hired Mimmo Lytle as a long-term substitute middle school physical education teacher; Kirsten Hauter and Taylor Schwark, elementary school paraprofessionals, and Elizabeth Saunier, middle school paraprofessional.

Board members also approved supplemental contracts for several multi-media managers: Ronda Niemeyer, Shelby Pleiman, Early Childhood Center; Alicia Welker, Jessica Bear, elementary school; Rachel Gehrlich, Alexa Terry, middle school; and Krista Baer and Kate Goodlin, high school. Drew Bittner was hired as Echo support staff at the elementary school.

Students in grades 1-12 will report for classes on Wednesday, and the Van Wert City Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.