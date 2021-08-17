Golf: Cougars, Knights play on the road

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 172 Defiance 172 (Bulldogs won on fifth man score)

DEFIANCE — In a close match throughout, Van Wert and Defiance finished tied 172-172 after the first four scores came in, but the Bulldogs won on the fifth man score, as David Jimenez posted a 46, while AJ Proffitt finished with a 49 at Auglaize Golf Course.

Van Wert’s Jace Fast was the match medalist with a 40 and teammate Keaton Foster was the runner-up with a 41. Blake Bohyer and TJ Stoller recorded scores of 45 and 46 respectively.

“The boy played well tonight,” Van Wert head coach Kim Doidge said. “They had never played this course before and they worked hard on course management. Some of the greens proved difficult for the boys to navigate. We learned a valuable lesson tonight that all shots and all scores matter”

The Cougars are scheduled to host Bath at Willow Bend on Thursday.

Antwerp 172 Crestview 208

WOODBURN (IN) — Crestview fell to Antwerp 172-208 in dual match action at Pond-A-River Golf Club in Woodburn on Tuesday.

The Knights were led by Evan Scarlett’s 45, while Will Sharpe was four strokes behind at 49. Brady Petrie carded a 56, while Ethan Best and Trey Skelton each logged a 58.

Antwerp’s Braylon Moreno and Ethan Liechty each shot a 41 and tied for match medalist honors. Ross Lee fired a 43 and Gage McMichael finished with a 47.

Crestview is scheduled to face Allen East, Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson at Colonial Golf Course on Thursday.