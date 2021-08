Jeffrey Young celebration of life set

A celebration of life for Jeffrey Young, 61, of Van Wert, who died July 5, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. A potluck dinner will follow in Smiley Park in Van Wert, which was Jeff’s favorite place to sit and hang out. Bring a dish to share, as well as photos and memories of Jeff. Everyone is welcome to participate.