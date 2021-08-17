New physician to practice in Rockford, VW

Independent staff and submitted information

Board-certified family medicine physician John Sharma, M.D., has joined Van Wert Health. Dr. Sharma specializes in comprehensive care for newborns, children, adolescents, and adults.

Dr. John Sharma

His special clinical interests include preventative and lifestyle medicine and chronic illness management. He provides quality, evidence-based care in an approachable setting and enjoys collaborating with patients to diagnose and treat a broad spectrum of health concerns to achieve their health goals.

“I am so happy to welcome Dr. Sharma to both Van Wert Health and our community,” said Van Wert Health President and CEO Jim Pope. “Family medicine is an essential component of whole-patient care and we know Dr. Sharma will be an asset to our patients and team.”

Dr. Sharma earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine, followed by a residency in Family Medicine at William Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Michigan. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

He will care for patients at both Van Wert Health-Rockford (506 S. Main St. in Rockford) and at Van Wert Health North (214 Towne Center Blvd. in Van Wert). To schedule an appointment, call 419.363.3008.