Play (wiffle) ball!

Wrenway Park and the village of Wren will come alive for the 29th annual Wren Ohio Homecoming and Wrenway Park Wiffleball Tournament. Things will get underway Thursday and continue through Saturday in the official Wiffleball Capital of Ohio. Offerings will include food trucks, live music, a sand volleyball tournament, the Wren Fire and EMS pancake and sausage breakfast, the annual parade and of course, plenty of wiffleball action capped off by the championship game at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent