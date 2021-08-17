Van Wert now offers mobile ticket option

Submitted information

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for Van Wert High School home athletic contests now have the option to purchase a mobile ticket online, as well as in-person at the gate for varsity football, volleyball, and boys and girls soccer.

Van Wert is the only Western Buckeye League (WBL) school to offer cash at-the-gate ticket purchases. Fans attending away WBL contests must purchase a ticket online for high school and middle school contests. Tickets for athletic contests hosted at non-league schools are sold at the discretion of each school, and once that information is made available, it will be posted on Van Wert’s ticket website, which will be updated weekly at www.vwcs.net/vwathletics/Content2/ticketing.

Mobile tickets are redeemed on your cell phone or mobile device by a ticket-taker at the gate. Multiple mobile tickets may be purchased by an individual and transferred to users via e-mail. Tickets are nonrefundable and considered redeemed once accepted by the ticket-taker at each event.

Mobile ticketing is not yet available for Van Wert Middle School athletic events. Instead, tickets must be purchased at the gate.