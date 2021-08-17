VW independent HS roundup: golf, tennis

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert and Lincolnview golf teams were victorious on Monday, while Van Wert’s tennis team lost a close match to WBL foe Bath. Below is a recap of each event.

Golf

Van Wert 172 Wayne Trace 182

The Cougars opened their dual match season with a 172-182 victory over Wayne Trace at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.

Senior Jace Fast was the match medalist with 39, while junior Blake Bohyer shot a round of 42, followed by freshman Keaton Foster with a 45. Rounding out the scoring for the Cougars was Sam Houg with a 46.

Van Wert (1-0) will travel to Auglaize Golf Course today to take on Defiance in a Western Buckeye League dual match.

Lincolnview 168 Delphos Jefferson 179 Crestview 204

The Lancers won their first Northwest Conference match of the season by defeating Delphos Jefferson and Crestview 168-179-204 at Hickory Sticks on Monday.

Landon Price led Lincolnview with a 41, with Evan Miller and Avery Slusher right behind with a 42. Grant Glossett carded a 43 and Dane Ebel fired a 44.

Crestview was led by Evan Scarlett (42), followed by Ethan Best (50), Will Sharpe (55) and Trey Skelton (57).

Crestview is slated to play Antwerp today at Pond-A-River Golf Club in Woodburn, Indiana, and Lincolnview is scheduled to compete in the Woodmore Wildcat Invitational on Wednesday,

Girls tennis

Bath 3 Van Wert 2

LIMA — Van Wert picked up wins at third singles and second doubles, but the Lady Cougars fell to Bath 3-2 in the Western Buckeye League opener for both teams on Monday.

At third singles, Mandy Burenga posted an impressive 6-0, 6-1 win over Lex White, while the second doubles team of Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman defeated Abby Cartwright and Zoe Coleman 6-3, 6-2.

Bath’s Elena Oliver defeated Grace Lott 6-1, 6-0 at first singles, while Anne Oliver topped Natalie Benner 6-2, 6-1 at second singles. At first doubles, Chloe Rieman and Rachel Wilcox recorded a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Livvi Quillen and Piper Pierce.

Van Wert (0-2, 0-1 WBL) is scheduled to return to action Thursday at Celina.