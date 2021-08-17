WCS named Wren parade grand marshal

Independent staff and submitted information

WREN — The Wren Homecoming Parade has announced the 2021 Homecoming Parade grand marshal is The Wren Christmas Society.

The village of Wren is both fortunate, as well as grateful, to have this dedicated group of individuals as part of the fabric that makes up the Wren community. Members of this organization possess a special love of Christmas — and the magic it brings for both young and old alike. They work tirelessly to transform the village into a Christmas wonderland to be experienced by, not only its own residents, but also those who travel to the village every year.

Preparation by the Christmas Society for the holiday season begins long before the snow flies. While the pumpkins are still adorning porches in October, members are already beginning the light checking process for the season rapidly approaching.

The society holds two fundraisers each year: Texas Hold ‘Em tournaments in the spring and in the fall. The proceeds raised are used to repair or replace existing light displays, as needed, and to purchase new ones. One of the most anticipated tasks undertaken by the society is coordinating Santa’s visit to the village to greet young and old and hear Christmas wishes.

Christmas Society members urge all to come join them this year, whether visitors plan to stop by the Santa house; pay a visit to that special guest; take a carriage ride on the brisk, snow-dusted streets; or just to drive through the town and see the light displays.

Whichever they choose, visitors will leave with some Christmas magic, Wren Christmas Society style.