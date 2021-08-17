Willie C. Eddins Jr.

Willie C. Eddins Jr., 74, of Van Wert, died at Van Wert Health at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021.

He was born September 12, 1946, in Starkville, Mississippi, the son of Willie C. and Clara (Boyd) Eddins Sr., who both preceded him in death. On August 1, 1970, he married Patricia Evans, who survives him in Van Wert.

He is also survived by his son Damon (Shanette) Eddins of Van Wert; seven siblings, Herman Eddins, Gaines (Dina) Moran, and Curtis Eddins, all of Van Wert, Evette Williams and Yvonne Moran, both of Starkville, Mississippi, Nazola Bayless of Columbus, and Doris (Ted) Kelly of Van Wert; and three grandchildren, DeShaum Eddins, Sharayah Eddins, and Kaleb Groover, all of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Shanesa Eddins, and three siblings, David Eddins, Dessie James, and Deliteus Moran.

Willie had been employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation in the clerical department and was also a former employee of the Van Wert Chrysler Amplex plant and the Lima Tank Plant. He was a 32nd Degree Mason in a Fort Wayne Masonic lodge, was past commander of American Legion Post 178 and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1320, all of Van Wert. He had proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and then as a member of the Ohio National Guard.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Victor Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with military honors rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, August 19, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Salvation Army.

