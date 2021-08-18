BGSU exhibit now on view at Wassenberg

Our current exhibit opened last Thursday with a good-sized and enthusiastic turnout. On view through September 12 are large-format works by art students from Bowling Green State University.

The exhibit, “Varied Perspectives: explorations of atmosphere, diversity in education and life after a pandemic,” features works by Etta Gallaway, Tiarra Tuft,s and Isabel Wolke. Live music was provided by Maxwell Park and Aeddon Cartwright.

BGSU School of Art student Isabel Wolke and painting subjects gather in front of paintings they sat for during the pandemic lock down.

What movies would you like to watch from our Art Park? We want to spend as much time outside as summer winds down and we hope to offer some movies during our Pint Nights very soon. Stay tuned.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

ArtReach is back! We are hosting our after-school art program, beginning September 7 and September 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Students ages 7 on up will be taught art techniques by our new instructor Ashley McClure. Call the art center to sign up and/or find additional information.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m., Thursday, 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.