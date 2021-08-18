Jay Michael Oechsle

Jay Michael Oechsle, 59, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home after a very courageous battle with cancer.

Jay was born April 9, 1962, in Midland, Michigan, to Vivian E. (Showalter) Oechsle, who survives in Convoy, and Marlin J. Oechsle, who preceded him in death. He married Cindy (Pack) Oechsle on July 30, 1987, and she survives in Van Wert.

He is also survived by a brother, James M. (Cheri) Oechsle of Ohio City; a sister, Peggy (Dan) Skinner of Sanford, Michigan; three children, Janie (Austin) Zaborowski of Toledo, Darcie (Ben) Price of Van Wert, and Anthony (Alyson) Carter of Bellevue, Nebraska; and eight grandchildren, Gracie Price, Carter Price, Kase Price, Josie Zaborowski, Ana Zaborowski, Evelyn Carter, Harper Carter and Averett Carter.

Jay was a hard-working, devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a long-time truck driver and loved doing mechanical and woodworking projects. He was a huge Michigan Wolverines fan, loved country and rock and roll music and enjoyed baking. Jay was also a Free Mason and a member of Shanes Lodge 377 in Rockford. Jay attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with Pastor David To officiating. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, August 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, where a Masonic service will be held at 5 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church or the family.

