Randolph Lawrence King, 85, of New Port Richey, Florida, and formerly of Van Wert, died at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, while in hospice care at Zephyrhills, Florida.

Randolph Lawrence King

He was born May 27, 1936, in Ravenna, the son of Arze W. King and Audrey Louise Lenard King, who both preceded him in death. A sister, Barbara (King) Johnson, also preceded him in death.

He leaves three sons, Trent and Judy King of Van Wert, Todd and Maria King of Stuttgart, Germany, and Tobin and Renee King of Moreland, Georgia; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Rudolph earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Kent State University and then went on to work for, and retire from in 1988, Chrysler Corporation. After retirement, he also worked with H&W Products in sales and 12 years for Don Ray Drive-away in Decatur, Indiana.

He served as the swim coach for the Van Wert swim team and was very active in Masters swimming as well. He enjoyed fishing whenever he could and loved to travel. He made trips to 49 states (including many trips to Alaska with motor homes from Don Ray Drive-away. He traveled extensively in Canada as well and loved to drive. Family was very important to him and he kept records of the family with Ancestry research.

Whether he was called Randy, Bubba, Papa, or Pop, he was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Burial will be in Ravenna, alongside his parents and family. There will no services or calling hours, per his request.