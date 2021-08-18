Shirley Ann Walker

Shirley Ann Walker, 81, of Van Wert, went to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Shirley Ann Walker

She was born December 18, 1939, the daughter of Victor and Mildred (Tumbleson) Kuhn, who both preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Berne High School and attended Grace Bible College. On May 4, 1964, she married the love of her life, Ronald E. Walker, who survives, along with their two children, a daughter, Rhonda L. Walker of Van Wert, and son, Sean (Candi) Walker of Middle Point.

Other survivors are their four grandchildren, Hayley and Lexie Walker of Van Wert, Kenzi (Ford) Tatum of Toledo, and Christian Case of Middle Point. Also surviving are several brothers/sisters-in-law, including Don and Carolyn Walker of Ohio City, Ron and Jean Worline of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Becky and Brad Scheidt of Ohio City, and Connie Slagle of Rockford.

She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Debby Strickler, and brother-in-law, Daniel Slagle.

Shirley retired after many years of service from Van Wert County Hospital (Van Wert Health). She loved and enjoyed family times with her grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, great-nephews/nieces, and a great-great-nephew.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, August 18, at Olive Branch Church of God on Ohio 118, between Ohio City and Rockford.

Calling hours are from 10 a.m.-noon at the church. All friends and family welcome.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family would prefer memorials to Olive Branch Church of God WCSC.