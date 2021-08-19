2 men arrested on drug trafficking counts

Van Wert independent staff

Two men face drug trafficking charges after an investigation that led to the recovery of more than 40 pounds of marijuana.

Jim Williams

James Campbell

James Campbell, 42, and Jim Williams, 62, both of Van Wert, were charged with trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree, after they were arrested by deputies from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Both men were being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility until an initial appearance Thursday in Van Wert Municipal Court. Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said the investigation was ongoing and more charges may be filed in the future.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force also assisted in the drug investigation. Task force members include the Van Wert and Allen County sheriff’s offices, the Lima Police Department, and several state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff also asked that anyone with information concerning drug activity contact his office at 419.238.3866 or use the sheriff’s office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “submit a crime tip” link. Those reporting can remain anonymous, while the sheriff said his office would aggressively pursue any tips received on local drug activity.

County residents may also report information on other crimes by using the above information or contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. Those reporting on Crime Stoppers can also remain anonymous.