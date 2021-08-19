Health Dept. reports 68 new COVID cases

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, August 12, for a total of 2,600 confirmed cases. There are three known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 11,301 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Van Wert County continues to meet the CDC definition of a high transmission community.

(*Level of Community Transmission indicators are based on the total new cases per 100,000 persons and the percentage of positive cases in the past seven days. This data can be found on the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker at https://co-vid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.)

The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, August 26, 2-4 p.m., at the health department

Wednesday, September 1, noon-2 p.m., at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Commercial Building

Thursday, August 2, 2-4 p.m., at the health department

COVID-19 Vaccination booster shots are not available at this time. All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for all those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to all those age 18 and up.

Unless specified, the clinic dates are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive their second dose of that vaccine. Bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance info to the clinics. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.