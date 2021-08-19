Patrol plans OVI checkpoint on 127 in city

Independent staff and submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Van Wert Police Department, announced Thursday an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8-10 p.m. Friday on US 127, in the city of Van Wert.

OVI checkpoints, funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoints will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Those who plan to consume alcohol should designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.