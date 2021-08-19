Several hurt in 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 127

Van Wert independent staff

Several people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening near the intersection of U.S. 127 and Cooper Road.

According to investigating troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven south on U.S. 127 by Lakpa Tamang, 31, of Blacklick at approximately 8:36 p.m. attempted to pass a southbound tractor-trailer rig and struck a northbound 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Jordan Chacon, 23, of Van Wert. Both vehicles ended up just off the east edge of the highway.

According to troopers, Chacon was taken to Van Wert Health and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the Tamang vehicle, Moti Tamang, 55, of Blacklick, and a minor, were first taken to Van Wert Health and then transferred by Samaritan air medical transport to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for serious injuries. Another minor in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at Van Wert Health. Mr. Tamang and his spouse were both treated at the accident scene.

U.S. 127 was closed for approximately an hour before being reopened to traffic.

Assisting troopers at the scene were Van Wert Fire & EMS, Ohio City EMS, Middle Point EMS, 2A’s Towing, and Delpha Towing.

The accident remains under investigation, and the Patrol encourages drivers and passengers to always wear seat belts and never drive distracted nor impaired.