VW jury finds Piqua man guilty of robbery, escape counts

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A jury found a Piqua man guilty of aggravated robbery and escape charges this week.

Anthony Hoskinson, 48, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery, each a felony of the first degree. One count stemmed from the robbery of the Brookside Carryout, while the second robbery count was Hoskinson’s attempt to steal Officer Austin McIntosh’s firearm. The Piqua man was also found guilty of one count of attempted escape, a felony of the third degree.

Hearings on included specifications of repeat violent offender will be held and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, following completion of a presentence investigation.

Two people were also arraigned this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Kenneth Dunaway, 48, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 1.

Cyle Black, 35, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and operating a vehicle while impaired, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on a surety bond, but is prohibited from driving while out on bond. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

Two people entered changes of plea during hearings held this past week.

Jason Saam, 50, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony offense. A presentence investigation was ordered and Saam is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 22.

Jacob Weir, 24, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. September 22.

Christopher Caldwell, 32, of Van Wert, admitted violating the conditions of his surety bond by failing to complete a drug test and failing to appear for a court hearing. A $50,000 cash bond was et in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, August 26.