Crime Stoppers: Statue theft info sought

Independent staff and submitted information

This statue was stolen off a grave in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Crime Stoppers will pay people cash for information if it will help the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office solve an investigation.

On August 17, the Sheriff’s Office took a complaint concerning a stolen Cincinnati Reds Ken Griffey statue that is 3 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. The statue was stolen from a gravesite in Ohio City’s Woodlawn Cemetery. Those with information about this incident can contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 or Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867.

Those who provide information will not have to give their name or reveal their identity. If the information helps solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay the tipster a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does.