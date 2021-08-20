VW independent tennis, golf roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Celina 2

CELINA — The Lady Cougars swept all three singles matches and went on to defeat Celina 3-2 on Thursday.

It was the first win of the season for Van Wert (1-2, 1-1 WBL).

At first singles, Grace Lott earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Amy Hartings, while Natalie Benner defeated Alex Yaney at second singles 6-3, 6-2. Mandy Buregna won at third singles 6-4, 6-3 over Lauren Muhlenkamp.

Celina’s first doubles team of Whitney Jones and Kaylyn Saunders defeated Livvi Quillen and Piper Pierce 6-2, 6-1, while Michelle Elston and Audrey Albers topped Van Wert’s second doubles team of Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman 6-1, 6-1.

Van Wert is scheduled to host the Cougar Tennis Classic at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Other teams will be Elida, Lehman Catholic, Lima Sr., Wauseon, St. Marys Memorial and Ayersville.

Golf

Van Wert 170 Bath 178

Jace Fast finished as the match medalist and teammate Blake Bohyer was the runner-up medalist and Van Wert posted an eight-stroke Western Buckeye League victory over Bath at Willow Bend on Thursday.

Fast shot a 40 and Bohyer finished with a 41, with Keaton Foster right behind at 42. Sam Houg and TJ Stoller each finished with a 47.

“Scores are coming down and the boys are getting more competitive as the days roll on,” Van Wert coach Kim Doidge said. “We let one get away when we lost to Defiance in a fifth man score tiebreaker, but I was very glad to see the guys come back with a vengeance to beat a solid Bath team.”

The Cougars are slated to host Celina on Monday and Ottoville on Tuesday, then will travel to Bryan on Thursday.

Allen East 161 Delphos Jefferson 187 Columbus Grove 188 Crestview 199

HARROD — Allen East won a Northwest Conference quad with Delphos Jefferson, Columbus Grove and Crestview at Colonial Golf Course on Thursday.

The Knights shot a season low 199 and were led by Will Sharpe’s 45. Ethan Best and Trey Skelton each carded a 51 and Evan Scarlett finished with a 52.

Crestview is scheduled to play Leipsic at Pike Run Golf Course on Monday.

Lancers compete at Wildcat Invitational

BOWLING GREEN — Lincolnview finished tied for fourth with Bluffton at the 12-team Woodmore Wildcat Invitational, held Wednesday at Stony Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

Evan Miller led the Lancers with an 85, with Avery Slusher one stroke back at 86. Aidan Hardesty fired a 42 on the back nine and finished with an 87, and Landon Price and Dane Ebel each shot an 88.

Old Fort edged Van Buren 332-333 to win the team title, while Allen East finished third with a 343. Lincolnview and Bluffton each logged a team score of 346.

The Lancers are scheduled to play at the Allen East Springbrook Tournament in Lima on Saturday.

Shawnee 215 Wayne Trace 242 Lincolnview 265 (girls)

At Willow Bend, Shawnee defeated Wayne Trace and Lincolnview in a tri-match on Wednesday.

The Lady Raiders were led by Kristin Wannemacher (53), followed by Riley Daeger (58), Morgan Riebesehl (65) and Kristin McDonald (66).

Zoey Tracy led Lincolnview with a 49, while Liz Phillips shot a 61, followed by Paige Dunn (76) and Sydney King (79).

Shawnee’s Maddie Paphanchith and Addie Hilden tied for match medalist honors with a 48.