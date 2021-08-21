Football Friday Scoreboard: 8/20/2021

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday night.

Van Wert 47 Bryan 28

Crestview 35 Parkway 13

Allen East 41 Upper Scioto Valley 6

Anna 24 Indian Lake 21

Antwerp 49 Montpelier 8

Arlington 48 Paulding 18

Ayersville 27 Delta 12

Bath 14 Bowling Green 0

Bluffton 75 Cory-Rawson 0

Coldwater 44 Kenton 14

Columbus Grove 31 Pandora-Gilboa 6

Eastwood 42 Ottawa-Glandorf 19

Edon 49 Edgerton 22

Elida 7 Spencerville 0

Fort Loramie 40 Minster 7

Fort Recovery 39 Wayne Trace 21

Liberty-Benton 14 Leipsic 0

Liberty Center 23 Tinora 21

Marion Local 31 Wapakoneta 6

New Bremen 28 Marion (IN) 14

Patrick Henry 41 Hicksville 16

Perry 27 Sidney Lehman Catholic 13

St. Henry 42 Covington 0

St. Marys Memorial 10 London 7

Versailles 42 Celina 0

Wauseon 40 Fairview 9

Waynesfield-Goshen 42 Ada 12