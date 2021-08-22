Angie M. (Rawlins) Walton

Angie M. (Rawlins) Walton, 54, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:38 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at her residence.

She was born February 22, 1967, in Van Wert, to J.B. and Martha (Gingrich) Rawlins, who both preceded her in death. She married William A. Walton, who also preceded her in death.

Angie worked as a retail clerk at Walmart in Van Wert. She earned a respiratory therapy degree in 1987 from Ivy Tech.

Anyone who knew Angie knew she LOVED bingo. It certainly was a passion. But, most importantly, her family and friends came first.

Angie is survived by her children, Ashley (Chad) Fowler of Van Wert and Mason Walton of Van Wert; a brother, Jason (Danielle Eccard) Rawlins of Van Wert; a sister, Cynthia (Mike Derrow) Wood of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Kayden Fowler, Chad Fowler Jr., and Landyn Yates; and nephews and niece, Chaise (Olivia McKeddie) Dawson, Cody Wood, Skyler (Hunter) Thatcher, and Jordan Rawlins.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert with the Rev. Bill Thomas officiating. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, at a later date.

Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials given in Angie’s memory may be directed to her family.