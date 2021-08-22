Jr. Fair king, queen, and princess candidates announced

2021 Van Wert County Junior Fair king, queen, and princess candidates include (top row, from the left) Maria Parrish, Olive Dumbrow, Josie Williamson, Briann Scudder, Chloe Kroeger, Tyra Trentman, Tara Raudabaugh; (bottom row) Dakotah Nihiser, Ella Davis, Addie Sorgen, Cassidy Beining, Melissa Joseph, Evan Scarlett, and Braxton Williamson. photos provided

Independent staff and submitted information

With the 2021 Van Wert County Fair quickly approaching, the Junior Fair Coronation Committee announced this year’s candidates for king, queen, and species and project princess. The coronation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 29, at the Marsh Foundation.

Following coronation will be the Style Review and 4-H Awards Ceremony. The public is invited to attend.

Candidates for 2021 are as follows:

Queen candidate Tyra Trentman is the daughter of Dave and Elaine Trentman. A senior at Delphos Jefferson High School, Tyra is involved in Delphos FFA, varsity cheerleading, Jefferson Volunteers, tutoring third graders, new student greeter, Wildcat Warriors, and is leader of the Canal Days FFA decoration committee. Outside school, Tyra is employed with Elida Ace Hardware and is a farmhand at Luke Smith’s Hog Barn. She also spends her time working with the Delphos Community Christmas Project, Ohio Swine Circuit, Ryan Trentman Memorial Open Show, Freshman Experience, Food for America, and is a volunteer at Challenged Champions. Tyra is representing the Delphos FFA and has taken market hogs, turkeys, and goats to the fair. She is currently her FFA chapter’s vice president.

Queen candidate Cassidy Beining is the daughter of Craig and Kelly Beining. A senior at Delphos St. John’s, she is involved in varsity golf, Future Business Leaders of America, and is a Junior Optimist. Outside school, she is involved with Delphos St. John’s Fall Festival Kiwanis events, the Give Back Program, is a Canal Days volunteer, and works with the State Route 309 clean-up crew. Cassidy is representing the Delphos FFA and has taken market hogs and turkeys to the fair. She is currently the reporter for her FFA chapter.

Evan Scarlett is the son of Terry and Amanda Scarlett and is a candidate for Junior Fair King. A senior at Vantage Career Center and Crestview High School, Evan is involved with Crestview FFA, Vantage FFA, and Crestview’s varsity golf team. Outside school, he is a member of the Junior Fair Board, is a 4-H camp counselor and 4-H Ambassador, and LYF. Evan is representing the Harrison Jolly Boosters 4-H club and has taken breeding sheep, market lambs, dairy cows, and turkeys to the fair. Within his club, Evan has held the officea of president, vice president, treasurer, and health and safety officer.

King candidate Braxton Williamson is the son of Bridget and Cody Williamson. A senior at Vantage Career Center and Crestview High School, he is involved in band. Outside school, Braxton is a member of the Junior Fair Board, 4-H camp counselors, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church youth group, and Boy Scouts. He is representing the Harrison Jolly Boosters 4-H Club and has taken turkeys, ducks, dairy goats, meat goats, and gardening projects to the fair. In his 4-H club, Braxton has held the offices of treasurer, vice president, and president.

Olive Dumbrow is running for the title of Dairy Princess. She is the daughter of Trischa and Rueben Dumbrow and is a ninth grader at Lima Christian School. At school she participates in intramural sports and is a member of the Honors Program. Outside school, Olive works to help keep her church building clean, helps set up the Holiday Light Show, and puts flags up at the cemetery for Memorial Day. As a member of Udder Dairy Club, Olive takes dairy cows to the fair and has held the positions of historian and treasurer within her club.

Tara Radabaugh is a candidate for Goat or Swine Princess. She is the daughter of Paul and Michelle Radabaugh and is a sophomore at Delphos Jefferson High School, where she is involved in softball and choir. In her spare time, she helps friends and family with the care of their animals and helps her dad to breed, raise, and sell pigs. Tara is representing her 4-H club, Venedocia Lads & Lassies, and has taken breeding/market hogs and breeding/market goats to the fair. Within her club, Tara has held the offices of Health & Safety and Community Service officer.

Chloe Kroeger is a candidate running for Swine or Goat Princess. She is the daughter of Dave and Shelly Kroeger and is a junior at Delphos Jefferson High School. At school, she is involved in golf, cheer, and track. Outside of school, Chloe is an altar server, projector tech, and Vacation Bible School helper for Landeck’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She is representing Venedocia Lads & Lassies and has taken swine, goats, and cooking projects to the fair. Within her club, Chloe has held the office of secretary, vice president, safety officer, and recreation leader.

Josie Williamson, the daughter of Bridget and Cody Williamson, is running for Goat or Poultry Princess. A sophomore at Crestview High School, she is involved in soccer, track, band, and is a member of the tech crew setting up for plays. Outside of school, she is a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catho0lic Church youth group. Josie is representing the Harrison Jolly Boosters 4-H club, where she has held the office of treasurer, health & safety officer, and recreation leader. Josie takes meat/pet goats, and fancy/meat chickens to the fair.

Maria Parrish is running for the title of Swine Princess. She is the daughter of Ryan and Katie Parrish and is an eighth grader at Van Wert Middle School, where she is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, Student Council, the Independent Art program, and robotics. Maria was a 4-H ambassador in 2020. Representing Ohio City Blue Ribbon Workers, Maria takes market hogs and breeding gilts to the fair and has held the position of community service officer during her time in 4-H.

Briann Scudder is a candidate for Swine Princess. She is the daughter of Joy Flum and is a ninth-grade student at Parkway High School. During her time in school, Briann participated in softball and drama club and plans on joining the FFA and Ag program this year. Outside of school, she helped with Zion Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School, is active in the Ohio Show Pig circuit, and has shown in the Indiana youth show pig circuit. Representing Barnyard Buddies, Briann has taken market and breeding hogs to the fair for the last five years. She has also held the office of treasurer in her 4-H club.

Melissa Joseph is a candidate for Project Princess. She is the daughter of Kirby and Sammi Joseph and is a sophomore at Crestview High School. While at school, she is involved in concert/marching/pep band, chorus, show choir, school musicals, soccer, track, basketball cheerleading, Youth for Christ, is class treasurer, an honors student, and an academic achievement award winner. Outside of school, she is a member of First United Methodist Church youth group, mission trip team, and yarn club. She is a volunteer for numerous organizations, including Operation Back to School, food pantry, Vacation Bible School, and project 216. Melissa is representing Ohio Challengers, where she has held the offices of safety officer, news reporter, and vice president, and is a Fashion Board member. During her time in 4-H, she has taken clothing, food and nutrition, self-determined, and beef feeder projects.

Ella Davis is the daughter of Tom and Amber Davis and is a candidate for Goat or Project Princess. She is a freshman at Lincolnview High School, where she is involved in volleyball, choir, track, and drama club. She is representing York Commanders, where she has held the office of secretary. Her 4-H projects include photography, self-determined, market goats, cake decorating, and scrapbooking.

Dakotah Nihiser is a candidate for Rabbit Princess. She is the daughter of Adam and Cristal Nihiser and is a freshman at Crestview High School. While at school, she is involved in cheer, track, and Knight Vision show choir. Outside school, she is a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert and participates in church volleyball, youth group, and is a Vacation Bible School leader. She is employed at Flip Tuck Gymnastics. Representing Ohio Challengers and Bunny Hoppers, Dakotah has taken cooking, non-market, and science projects through 4-H.

Addie Sorgen is the daughter of Phil and Jill Sorgen and is a candidate for Beef Princess. She is a junior at Crestview High School and is involved in her FFA chapter, where she holds the office of vice president. Outside school, she is a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church youth group. Representing the Farmtastic 4-H club, she takes beef, goat, and market hog projects to the fair.