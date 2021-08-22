Patrol provides OVI checkpoint summary

Independent staff and submitted information

Driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs continues to be a national problem. The purpose of an OVI checkpoint is to increase public awareness of the impaired driving problem and to deter motorists from driving impaired in Van Wert County and the city of Van Wert.

During the checkpoint last Friday night, 468 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked. Two of the vehicles that came through the checkpoint were diverted for further investigation. One person was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and two misdemeanor drug citations were issued. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Van Wert. During the saturation patrol, 15 traffic stops were made and two people were arrested for OVI.

Officers from the Van Wert Police Department, as well as troopers from the Van Wert Post, participated in the checkpoint. Local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists not to drive while under the influence